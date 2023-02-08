We’re Getting on a Soapbox to Recommend These Body Washes

Share

How our editors stay so squeaky clean.

Picture this: You’re mid-shower when you realize your beloved body wash is down to the last dribbles. Unfortunately, you’re forced to unwillingly use your significant other’s watery, off-brand soap that lacks a calming scent or special ingredient that tackles your specific skin needs. You emerge from the bathroom feeling off — you’re clean, but you don’t have that special sense of confidence that can only come from your most beloved shower products. But maybe you’re also suddenly motivated to invest in a few backup body washes to have around the house.

For anyone building their collection to prevent this type of disaster or simply shopping for something new, our team of experts (aka, very clean and picky editors) decided to prepare a list of our all-time favorites. The diversity ensures that some of these choices are sensitive to certain needs — like acne-prone skin or those with keratosis pilaris — while others can work on all types of skin. You’ll find budget-friendly options you can pick up on your next drugstore run and fancier splurges you can reserve for special occasions, like a night of self-care. We even found a pretty bar soap pick for those of you who’d rather not lather with liquid. Regardless of your price bracket and taste, we’re sure you’ll find your next obsession here. We’ll leave it up to you how often you use it and which body parts you deem worthy of a wash, though.

The Best Body Washes, According to Our Editors

Nécessaire The Body Wash Nécessaire “I look forward to my shower every day because of my Nécessaire body wash. It’s packed with nourishing vitamins and super gentle on the skin. Plus, it’s plant-derived and includes barrier-supporting niacinamide. The eucalyptus scent is my favorite, but it also comes in sandalwood and bergamot. If your skin is too sensitive for scents, you can still enjoy this pick because there’s an unscented option as well.” — Victoria Bellucci, senior associate, account management $25 at Nécessaire

Soft Services Buffing Bar Soft Services “I have keratosis pilaris, lovingly nicknamed chicken skin, which presents itself as little bumps on my skin. It doesn’t bother me nearly as much as it did when I was younger, so I stopped treating it with the drugstore lotions and creams prescribed by my doctor. When I saw this pretty blue cube by Soft Services on TikTok, I originally bought it because bar soap was having a moment in terms of trends. I was pleasantly surprised to discover this bar packed some power as it sloughed away my dead skin, making me feel so smooth. I’m a convert.” — Justine Carreon, affiliate content manager $28 at Soft Services

Dr. Bronner’s Pure-Castile Liquid Soap Amazon “This Dr. Bronner’s Pure-Castile Liquid Soap takes home the gold in my bathroom Olympics. (Doesn’t everyone rank the performance of their hygiene products as an excuse to stay in the hot shower longer?) It’s made with over 90 percent organic ingredients, and no fake chemicals or preservatives. I’m partial to the calming lavender scent. The soap is certified fair trade, comes in a recyclable bottle, and becomes multifunctional when you dilute the hardworking solution in water.” — Alaina Mancini, managing editor, branded content $10 at Amazon

Buttah Skin Egyptian Coco Shea Body Wash Buttah “The Buttah Egyptian Coco Shea Body Wash is to die for. If you’re partial to strong scents in your shower and on your skin (which, of course, not everyone is), I cannot recommend this product enough: I’ve never smelled a wash with such a strong perfume essence. And it has staying power! I always get compliments on the scent.” — Destin Walton, senior accounts associate $28 at Buttah

L’Occitane Almond Shower Oil L’Occitane “The best thing about my current shower routine is the L’Occitane Almond Shower Oil. I love the contemporary phenomenon of skincare products that start as an oil and lather into a milk, so this shower oil is basically tailor-made for me. The formula is designed to gently cleanse while it also moisturizes, which is the sort of time-saving skin nourishment that I need in my life. It’s gentle on my combination skin and also has a subtle almond vanilla scent that makes me feel like a very classy candle.” — Diana Valenzuela, editorial assistant $29 at L’Occitane

Dove Sensitive Skin Hypoallergenic Body Wash Walmart “If I need body wash in a pinch or am cutting back on luxuries, Dove Sensitive Skin Hypoallergenic Body Wash is always there for me. Since Dove products are widely available wherever soap is sold, I can pick up a bottle at any Walgreens, Walmart, Target, CVS…you get the picture. That means I can buy this body wash while traveling, too. And since one bottle costs under $10, I can pat myself on the back for my infinitely wise spending habits. The creamy cleanser has a soft, neutral scent and quickly hydrates my skin.” — Diana Valenzuela, editorial assistant $7 at Walmart

OUAI St. Barts Cleansing Scalp & Body Sugar Scrub Sephora “The most amazing item in my shower collection is the Ouai body and scalp scrub in the St. Bart’s scent. The scrub turns into a body wash/soap once it’s all scrubbed in and not only leaves you smelling amazing but also super soft, nourished, and moisturized.” — Destin Walton, senior accounts associate $18+ at Sephora

Original Dove Body Wash Amazon “During the dry winter months, I rely on a classic: the standard Original Dove Body Wash. It’s surprisingly powerful for being less fancy than some of the other products on this list. But it promises deep moisture, and it delivers. This is one of the most nourishing washes I’ve ever used and should be in everyone’s bathroom cabinet.” — Destin Walton, senior accounts associate $11 at Target

PanOxyl Acne Foaming Wash Amazon “This technically isn’t a body wash, but I use it on my body, so I’m counting it. My chest and back tend to break out if I don’t get to the shower quickly enough after a gym session (which, when you have to commute to the gym, is literally always), so I try to ward off acne with the PanOxyl face wash. It’s rather intense, so I actually avoid using it on my face, but it has cleared up the tiny whiteheads and bumps I get across my chest and upper back. It doesn’t have a strong smell, which I love, and it’s easy to rinse off. Do be warned: It contains peroxide, so it will bleach colored towels and clothing if you don’t rinse it off your body well.” — Katie Pittman, commerce editor $10 at Amazon

Skin Shield Body Wash Uni “When I’m not using PanOxyl, I go for this earthy-scented formula from Uni. It comes in a fully recyclable aluminum bottle with a reusable pump to help reduce plastic waste, and the wash itself is sudsy without stripping your skin of natural oils. It smells like chamomile and hazelnut, both of which are super calming, setting my nighttime routine off in the right direction.” — Katie Pittman, commerce editor $33 at Uni