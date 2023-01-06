Say Goodbye to Peach Fuzz With These Editor-Approved Hair Removal Tools

Share

We dug up some hair-raising deals on depilatories.

OK, first things first: Nobody needs to remove body hair. We’re well aware that the pressure to be hairless is pretty real, though. Ever since Gillette marketed the first razor to women (over a century ago!) foregoing a regular shave has been controversial for no good reason. If hair removal makes you uncomfortable or feels like a waste of time, keep doing what feels good to you. That being said, some people love a good shave because of personal comfort. Simply put: Smooth skin can feel amazing.

If you are a stickler for thorough and long-lasting hair removal, you’ve probably spent years shelling out for some pretty pricey waxes. But the era of flimsy disposable razors is over. Ditto goes for outdated, toxic-smelling depilatory cream formulas. Today, the market is flooded with affordable, nourishing, and most importantly, easy options for at-home hair removal.

Here are some quick pointers before transitioning to DIY hair removal: First, make sure your skin is squeaky clean before starting. Since most of us remove hair in or after a shower, this is fairly intuitive. Second, thoroughly (but gently) exfoliate with a physical exfoliant like your favorite body scrub or loofah. Avoid chemical exfoliates — they may irritate your skin.

Use whatever technique your favorite hair removal method requires. You’ll want to shave wet skin, but on the other hand, wax needs a dry surface to work. Another note: If you’re using a cream or strip, remember to do a patch test to be safe. Remember to lather on moisturizer post-shave, too!

From charcoal leg masks to USB-chargeable dermaplaners, we found the very best tools that will lead to a hairless you. Some products exfoliate, the non-razor options nix accidental cuts, and many picks are pain-free. Oh, and some come in packaging so cute you’ll actually want to leave them on your bathroom counter for guests to see. Whatever you choose, treat it as a DIY spa day. You deserve it.

Tweezer Guru Tweezers Amazon Sometimes you just need to pluck a stray hair without firing up a device or breaking out a wax strip. We love this angled pair not only because it can grab the wispiest of hairs, but they come in bright, poppy colors that make them extra easy to spot when they’re resting in the bottom of your makeup bag. $8 at Amazon

Dermaflash Exfoliation and Dermaplaning Tool Sephora Chances are, you’ve heard that dermaplaning facials are all the rage. Salon services are usually upwards of $75 per session, so consider exploring dermaplaning on a budget with this sleek at-home device. The USB chargeable, sonic tool exfoliates skin while also removing hair — reviewers note that a newfound glowyness is an added bonus to their lack of peach fuzz. This system also includes a gentle skin prep serum that removes surface oil and temporarily tightens skin for extra-easy exfoliation. $160 at Sephora

Mukazom Spring Epilator Amazon If you’re a threading fan, this epilator uses a similar technique. All you need to do is bend the spring into a U shape and manually roll it over your face. It will grab onto hairs and yank them right out — the effect feels similar to using a pair of tweezers, but you’re pulling more hair at once. If you’re fairly insensitive to pain, this is a great tool because you can use it indefinitely, no refills required. $10 at Sephora

Finishing Touch Flawless Women’s Hair Remover Amazon This electric razor is a gentle (and painless) solution for soft, fine hair. One reviewer can’t get enough of its convenience: “This little device is a miracle. It’s been only nine days, but I’ve used it three times. No pain, red skin, cuts or infections, or gray shadow! In less than a minute, the sensitive skin around my mouth looks hair-free and there isn’t a chin hair in sight!” If you’re nervous about shaving your face, here’s a reminder that that old wive’s tale is false – hair doesn’t actually grow in thicker after shaving. $16 at Amazon

Versed At-Home Dermaplaning Tool Versed If you want to get into dermaplaning but feel bad about buying flimsy, disposable razors, try this Versed pick. This reusable $10 razor comes with two blades (which will last two to six months, depending on how often you use your razor) and then you can refill with a three pack of blades. $20 at Versed

Eyebrow Trimmer Amazon Eyebrows frame your face, so they definitely deserve a little extra attention. One reviewer points out that this trimmer is a life-saver if your brows have been overwaxed and you’re trying to regain growth: “This is an especially handy tool if you can’t get your waxer to understand you want to let your brows get thicker. Clean up the fuzzies and move on.” Oh, and it’s just a little larger than a lipstick, so this trimmer is pretty portable, too. $16 at Amazon

Parissa Face & Lip Wax Strips Ulta Wax strip fans haven’t been left behind by beauty companies! If anything, wax options have increased in breadth and quality. We like these no-heat strips because they’re packaged with a nourishing oil to prevent irritation and ingrowns. Simply wax as usual, then apply oil to skin for a hydration boost. $12 at Ulta

Nair Face Cream Hair Remover Ulta Who wears short shorts? Arguably the top brand name in depilatory cream hair removal, we couldn’t leave Nair off this list. There’s a reason this brand has been around for decades — many of us first got a taste (not literally) of Nair in middle school and haven’t looked back since. We like this formula because it includes nourishing sweet almond oil. $7 at Ulta

Flamingo Face Wax Kit Target Buyers love these strips because of the easy, no-heat application. As an added bonus, this kit also includes post-wax cloths that nurture skin and remove wax residue and a calming serum that will help prevent redness and irritation. $10 at Target

Best Hair Removal Tools For Body

Oui the People Rose Gold Razor + Shave Gel-to-Milk Oui the People If you love the satisfaction of a smooth shave, kick your razor game up a notch. This reusable Oui the People option is weighted so that you won’t have to press down onto your skin as you shave, which prevents cuts and irritation. This kit also includes a pack of 10 blades and a moisturizing shaving milk. $111 at OTP

Tress Wellness Waxing Kit Amazon For a burn-free hot wax, try this all-in-one home waxing kit. It features a warmer, five bags of wax beans, pre-wax spray, after-wax-spray, and waxing sticks. Reviewers say that the system is very beginner friendly, so you can save time and cash even if you’ve never waxed at home. $56 at Amazon

VEET Legs & Body Gel Cream Hair Remover Walmart If you’ve never tried a body cream depilatory, we’re officially urging you to take the leap. Why? This one reviewer said it best: “It worked beautifully. I can’t believe it. I will never go back to shaving. I have sensitive skin and this was so gentle and effective. I highly recommend Veet. I will be a customer for life!” $8 at Amazon

Centerel Epilator Walmart Sometimes, beauty is pain. Light pain. This device is basically an electric tweezer, so it pulls hairs out by the follicles and hurts about as much as tweezing (not bad for some, a bit much for others). However, buyers say if you can withstand discomfort, this epilator pulls individual hairs like a champ: “It’s more convenient than waxing because you can target individual shorter hairs as they grow, rather than waiting for everything to grow back to a certain length.” $15 at Walmart

Nood The Flasher Nood Here’s an exciting option for those who love gadgets. This tool uses IPL technology — intense pulsated light. It’s a broadband pulsing light that targets the melanin in the hair follicle, like laser hair removal. You can expect to see up to 80 percent hair loss, so you’ll only need to perform some maintenance every couple of months. The catch: The Flasher doesn’t work on all skin types and hair colors, so check out the handy chart in their FAQ before buying. $189 at Nood

Nair Leg Mask Target Once again, you can’t talk about hair removal without mentioning Nair! This formula includes clay and charcoal to moisturize and exfoliate your legs. Simply apply to clean skin, hang out and try not to touch anything for a few minutes, then wash the hair away. $10 at Target

Meridian Electric Body & Pubic Hair Trimmer Amazon Not everyone — or every area — requires the closest possible shave. As one reviewer says, “It’s the perfect close shave without leaving you completely bare or at risk for ingrown hairs.” It’s also waterproof so you can give yourself a quick shower trim with ease. $70 at Amazon