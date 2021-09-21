Hispanic and Latinx Owned Businesses To Support This National Hispanic Heritage Month

Share

We curated a list of 12 of our favorite Hispanic and Latinx owned businesses, including our favorite items to buy from each of them.

Get ready to celebrate, because it’s National Hispanic Heritage Month! This year, the month runs from September 15th to October 15th. It’s a time to celebrate the incredible contributions and achievements by Hispanic and Latinx Americans throughout the country’s history. A number of national institutions (including The Library of Congress, National Archives and Records Administration, National Endowment for the Humanities, National Gallery of Art, National Park Service, Smithsonian Institution, and the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum) will use this month to honor influential and trailblazing Hispanic Americans through exhibits, classes, and art instillations.

It’s a wonderful time to celebrate influential Hispanic and Latinx leaders who most of us are already familiar with, like Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Pulitzer prize-winning author Junot Díaz, and the legendary Emmy-, Grammy-, Oscar- and Tony-winning dynamo Rita Moreno. It’s also a great time to support Hispanic and Latinx business owners. The number of Hispanic-owned companies and businesses is growing rapidly: As of 2019, one out of every seven businesses in the United States was run by a Hispanic American entrepreneur.

Since the best way to honor those businesses is to shop from them, we’ve curated a list of our favorite items from Hispanic- and Latinx-owned brands for you to support this month — and every month! Some of their owners are people you’re probably already familiar with (think Jessica Alba), and others are created brands you probably already love, like the joyfully patterned clothing from FarmRio, or the simple and timeless clothing and bags from Cuyana. We’ve included a mix of beauty brands, clothing companies, jewelry designers, and even one unforgettably delicious tequila brand. As a bonus, many of these brands and companies are female-owned as well. No matter what you’re in the market for, you know you’re supporting a vibrant and dynamic community. So go ahead and get shopping!

Habit Skin Founded by Tai Adaya, a Mexican-Pakistani businesswoman, Habit Skin is focused on products chock-full of SPF, to protect skin from the sun’s damaging rays. Their flagship product, the No. 41 Mister, is a fine-mist SPF 41 sunscreen with a cult following that smells absolutely amazing. Buy Here

Cuyana You’ve probably heard of Cuyana’s line of gorgeous, luxury bags and simple, elegant clothing, but did you know that the co-founder, Ecuadorian native Karla Gallardo, is a graduate of Stanford business school and was named one of Entrepreneur’s Most Powerful Women? We love everything on Cuyana’s roster, but if you could only have one bag for the rest of your life, their System Tote would be the one to pick. Buy Here

Orlando Pita Play Celebrity hairstylist Orlando Pita has worked with everyone from Madonna to Cameron Diaz to Mary J. Blige, so it only made sense that he’d develop his very own line of haircare products. People swear by his smoothing shampoo and conditioner duo, and it’s not rare for his products to sell out — so grab yours while you can! Buy Here

Cut and Clarity Ever since Cut and Clarity founder Mariana Russo Chambers immigrated with her family from Buenos Aires, she knew she wanted to work in the jewelry business. After more than 15 years in the industry, she founded Cut and Clarity, which aims to eliminate the middleman and sell product directly from the jeweler to the customer. We immediately fell in love with these door-knocker earrings, which can be engraved with your initials. Buy Here

Sigma Beauty Sigma Beauty was started by Brazilian power couple Dr. Simone Xavier, a molecular biologist, and her husband Rene Xavier Filho, a civil engineer. They believed that the best beauty routine starts with a high-quality brush, so that’s exactly what they set out to make. Their award-winning F80 flat kabuki brush is an industry favorite, and will leave your skin looking airbrushed and flawless. Buy Here

Ceremonia Ceremonia is a Latinx haircare brand specifically designed to nurture hair growth and promote scalp health. The company was founded by Babba Rivera, who’s one of fewer than 100 Latina founders to raise over a million dollars in VC funding for a brand. We suggest you try one of the brand’s most popular products: the Aceite de Moska scalp remedy oil. Buy Here

FarmRio If you’ve read any of our clothing roundups, you may already know that we have a slight obsession with FarmRio. The brand’s Brazilian founder Katia Barros has managed to create a line of clothing that feels like a breath of warm, fresh air. You really can’t go wrong with any of their eye-catching, colorful designs, but right now we’re particularly enamored by this absolutely romantic mixed-print layered maxi skirt. Buy Here

Hermoza Luxury swimwear line Hermoza is designed to look great on anybody. The designs are inspired by co-founder Marisa De Lecce’s Spanish heritage, with a nod to the more modest vintage suits of the 1950’s. We can’t imagine anyone not feeling like a million bucks in this ruffled two-piece tankini. Buy Here

YaVe Tequila YaVe tequila founder Joe Cruz Jr. is a great guy, and not just because his company makes amazing tequila. As the company has expanded, Cruz has made it his mission to give back to the community he grew up in. When the pandemic hit, he worked with World Central Kitchen founder Jose Andres and La Founder co-founder James Gonzalez to provide thousands of meals for residents of Harlem and the Bronx. His generosity is possible thanks to the incredible success of YaVe, whose mango tequila routinely flies off the shelves. (And makes for a pretty incredible marg.) Buy Here

Hedley and Bennett Mexican-English chef Ellen Bennett has always loved cooking, but couldn’t stand the aprons she was given in most kitchens. They weren’t durable, didn’t have enough pockets, and didn’t look very nice. That’s why she decided to found Hadley and Bennett, which sells high-quality aprons for amateur and professional chefs alike. They come in some very fun patterns, but if you want to be taken seriously in the kitchen, we recommend this classic: the All Day Crossback Apron in Denver. Buy Here

Luna Sundara When she started her company Luna Sundara, founder and CEO Sandra Manay knew she wanted to work directly with artisans and community members from her home country of Peru. Each item from Luna Sundara feels handpicked and special, from their palo santo and essential oils to their handwoven cushions. We were particularly drawn to the gorgeous sunburst mirrors, which are surprisingly affordable. Buy Here