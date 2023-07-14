Nix the Caffeine Fix: Dr. Mark Hyman Shares Energy-Boosting Alternatives

Share

Feeling Sluggish? We’ve got the inside scoop on how to stay perky without chaining yourself to the coffee pot.

It’s three in the afternoon. You had a big lunch a couple of hours ago, and you can feel your eyelids drooping. But you’ve still got errands to run, work to finish, or a workout class to go to. You tentatively reach for the coffee pot, knowing that a cup of joe this late in the day is going to keep you up all night. And if you pull the trigger and set yourself up for another restless night of sleep, the whole cycle will start again tomorrow… but what else can you do?

Since we’ve all experienced that mid-afternoon slump, we decided to investigate some caffeine alternatives. We asked Dr. Mark Hyman, author of the #1 New York Times bestseller, Young Forever, to help us find some better sources of afternoon (or morning) energy that won’t offset your whole week, including one beverage that promises to keep you going all day without giving you the dreaded nighttime jitters.

How to quit caffeine with coffee alternatives

Drink more water

Transparent Clear Plastic Bottles Arranged in Rows Repetition Pattern on Blue Background.

It’s such a simple solution that almost seems too obvious, but a lot of us get so busy throughout the day that we simply forget to take water breaks. Dehydration can lead to tiredness and headaches, which are certainly not great for productivity. While the amount of water each person should drink per day varies, one thing is clear — keeping hydrated is a simple, effective way to stave off sleepiness.

Snack strategically

Source: Getty Images

Sometimes your energy is flagging because you’re just plain hungry — but in an ideal world, your fuel should be complete meals, not an endless series of unsatisfying small bites. “The goal should be eating blood-sugar balancing and energizing meals so that you don’t have to snack to keep your energy up,” explains Dr. Hyman, “but if you find yourself reaching for a midday snack to get through the afternoon energy slump, always reach for a protein-rich snack.” Ultra-sugary snacks cause an energy spike, followed by a huge dip. Dr. Hyman suggests protein-rich snacks like nut butter on toast, almonds, grass-fed jerky, or Greek yogurt to keep your energy levels balanced.

Update your energy drink

Dr. Hyman enjoys a can of Update. Source: Mark Hyman.

If you’ve never heard of paraxanthine, listen up: It’s a natural dietary ingredient and the main metabolite of caffeine, but it comes without the side effects that caffeine in coffee or soda have. So say goodbye to jitters and anxiety, and say hello to higher dopamine levels when you ingest it. Plus, it has even better boosting effects on your natural energy levels than caffeine. According to Dr. Hyman, “Paraxanthine provides all the mental benefits of caffeine without the side effects on your nervous system, including anxiety, insomnia, and palpitations. Update is a great source for paraxanthine and a perfect substitute for caffeine.” If you’re looking for the most effective energy drink out there, this is your best bet.

Opt for complex carbs

Source: Getty Images

Not all carbs are equal: Dr. Hyman explains that refined carbohydrates are stripped of their nutrients and fiber, but complex carbs contain fiber, vitamins, minerals, and phytonutrients that improve health. If you’re looking to add some complex carbs to your meals, Dr. Hyman suggests adding vegetables like arugula, broccoli, zucchini, and peppers, in addition to low-glycemic fruits like berries and single portions of wild rice, buckwheat, or quinoa.

Pack on the protein in the morning

fried egg on yellow background, top view

Dr. Hyman confirms that the adage we’ve all heard is, in fact, true: Our first meal of the day is the most important one. Have you ever had a cup of coffee and inhaled a pastry, only to feel super hungry and tired just an hour later? When you start your morning with a protein-deficient, sugary breakfast, you’re almost guaranteed to have an energy slump by afternoon. Dr. Hyman elaborates: “Protein becomes critical for breakfast for balancing blood sugar and keeping your energy high. Try eggs or a protein shake, or a tempeh or tofu scramble.”

Cut down on alcohol

Source: Getty Images

As we’ve heard Dr. Hyman explain and as most of us know, alcohol is not a healthy beverage. In fact, he says, “it contributes to inflammation, certain cancers, heart disease, and countless other ailments.” And while you might think that alcohol helps you sleep, it actually creates interruptions in your sleep patterns and overall poor-quality sleep. To help improve the quality of your zzz’s, Dr. Hyman suggests avoiding alcohol altogether, or limiting yourself to one or two drinks, consumed at least three hours before bedtime. Because as we all know, better sleep leads to better days.

Take a walk around the block

Source: Getty Images

Try to get in your 10,000 — or, really, 7,0000 — steps daily. “There are endless benefits when it comes to walking,” says Dr. Hyman. “It improves our blood sugar, cardiovascular health, mood, and energy.” So, if you’re feeling sleepy during the day, get outside and take a quick stroll. Even 10 minutes of stepping after a meal has numerous health benefits, and will leave you feeling refreshed and ready to take on the rest of the day.

Eat the rainbow

Source: Getty Images

And when we say “taste the rainbow,” we’re not talking about Skittles: We mean all the colorful plant foods that line the outer aisles of grocery stores. They are rich in fiber, vitamins, and minerals that our body uses for energy, keeping us focused and balanced throughout the day. Dr. Hyman suggests this as a crucial element to a healthy diet that’ll provide better energy overall: “These foods contain powerful information called phytonutrients that contain special molecules, interacting with your biology and healing your body,” he says. So hit your grocery store or local farmer’s market and opt for fruits and veggies in each color you see.