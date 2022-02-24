Reservation Hacks for Scoring a Table at the Most Popular Restaurants

Share

A life-changing meal can be just one click away.

There’s nothing quite like settling in at an amazing restaurant, cracking open the menu, and ordering up a show-stopping meal that you’ve been craving. But first, you’ve got to snag a table.

Depending where you live (or where you’re visiting), that can sometimes be particularly challenging. Landing a reservation at in-demand eateries is easier than ever thanks to the Internet, but the hottest spots still book up weeks in advance, especially in a foodie destination like New York City.

To make the quest for that highly desired dish a little easier, we turned to the dining experts at Resy, the online reservations service. Their team knows very well how competitive the search for a great table can be — but they’ve also got a few secrets for getting in the door without getting hangry along the way.

Resy is also committed to helping restaurateurs across the country. That’s why they’ve partnered with American Express for Every Resy Counts, a reservation drive kicking off March 1 that aims to bring millions of diners to independent restaurants that deserve the business. And every millionth reservation made on Resy during March will unlock special bonuses, starting with a $500,000 donation to Southern Smoke, a crisis relief charity supporting the food and beverage industry, for the first million. From there, further reservation milestones will trigger surprise buyouts at restaurants in cities like Atlanta, Charleston, Chicago, Boston, and more, where diners will be treated to a totally free meal.

If you ask us, it’s time to order up something delicious. And now, dining out like a pro is totally within your grasp with this helpful intel from Harris Letter, Resy’s vice president of revenue, who shared his insider’s perspective on best practices for getting the table you want.

KCM: The Internet has made getting a reservation easier, but you’re also competing with lots more diners. Which nights of the week are best for getting a reservation?

Harris Letter: If you’re open to dining Sunday through Tuesday, you may have better luck scoring a high-demand reservation. As expected, Fridays and Saturdays are the busiest dining nights, and the 7-9 p.m. hours are the most booked time slots. If you can swing an early or late dinner, your options will start to open up.

Are there particular types of cuisine that are typically most competitive for getting a seat?

There’s a lot of demand for high-end Italian, especially in the winter. With the cold weather, nothing warms the soul more than comfort food that comes with a vibe.

Are there any reservation hacks for the best restaurants that you can share?

The best hack for getting a primetime reservation at a premium restaurant is the Resy notify feature. It puts you on a restaurant’s waitlist for a specified day and time and works for you in the background. Say you are dying to dine at Don Angie in March. Input all the potential days and times you would be willing to go, and if a table opens up, you’ll get a notification and have the chance to book it. Make sure your push notifications are turned on, because tables do get grabbed fast. If you have an American Express Platinum Card, make sure it’s linked to your Resy account because Platinum Card Members get Priority Notify as part of their Global Dining Access membership.

We’ve all heard stories of slipping some cash to the host to get ahead in line. Does that really work, or is it a relic of the past?

That may still work at a certain kind of restaurant, but more than cash, being kind and gracious toward the person running the host stand goes a very long way.

When do the most in-demand restaurants typically release new reservations?

It varies by restaurant, but here are leads on a few NYC spots from the Resy Tip Line so you can set your alarms:

Dhamaka – midnight, 30 days out

Lilia – 10 a.m., 30 days out

Don Angie – 9 a.m., 7 days out

Carbone – 10 a.m., 31 days out

Balthazar – 31 days out

Nom Wah – 14 days out

Minetta Tavern – 31 days out

It can be such a headache to find something for a big group. Any tips for snagging those hard-to-find large tables?

It’s true that restaurants can be reluctant to put large party size slots on Resy, so we suggest calling, emailing, or even DM’ing the restaurant to see if they can accommodate your group. This is also a great use case for Resy’s Notify feature since the restaurant can see your interest and text you directly.

Should we feel guilty about making a restaurant reservation if I’m only planning to have a drink and maybe a snack, instead of a full meal?

It really depends on the restaurant and the time you’re booking. Taking a primetime reservation at a busy restaurant to just have a drink isn’t great form, but making a 5 p.m. reservation at a spot that seems to have plenty of availability in the early part of dinner service does help the restaurant plan. You can also add a note to your reservation to let the restaurant know your plan in advance — and if you forgot to do that, feel free to alert the restaurant of your plans when the text confirmation comes through. They will appreciate the communication and will probably be more inclined to accommodate you.

If there’s nothing available online, is it worth calling the restaurant to ask for a spot?

You can definitely try your luck by phone, especially one or two days out, when there are some last-minute cancelations.

Other than the basic booking of the table, how else can you improve your dining experience with Resy?

Update your profile with relevant notes, like allergies or preferences, which helps the restaurant take even better care of you. Resy’s Hit List feature is also a great one to take advantage of — it’s an easy way to keep track of the restaurants on your must-try list, and you can use the search functionality to see all availability. To add a spot to your list, just tap the heart icon on a restaurant’s venue page.