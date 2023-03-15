Comfort Food Is Easier Than Ever With This Deliciously Simple Pasta Recipe

Share

Dietitian Stephanie Grasso shares a dish that’s packed with nutrients.

We’ve all experienced those moments when a combination of the weather, the workday, and whatever else has been agonizing us makes us crave a meal that’s cozy and delicious.

“There’s nothing quite like a warm and comforting pasta dish, especially on a chilly evening. But sometimes, you want to balance that comfort with a healthy dose of vegetables,” says dietitian Stephanie Grasso. “That’s where my favorite recipe comes in.”

When Grasso says a particular dish is her favorite, our ears really perk up. Her TikTok page is stuffed with delectable recipes that offer balanced nutrition, and the Katie Couric Media audience went absolutely nuts for this incredible salmon skillet recipe that she shared with us a few months ago.

Today, she’s showing us how to make cheesy kielbasa and veggie pasta that’s packed with flavor and is a great way to incorporate vegetables into your diet.

“It’s packed with nutrients,” she explains. “The kielbasa provides protein, the pasta provides carbs, and the vegetables provide fiber, vitamins, and minerals. The cheese adds a touch of indulgence, making this the perfect comfort food for any night of the week.”

Stephanie Grasso preps kielbasa for a delicious dish. (Photo courtesy of Stephanie Grasso)

Stephanie Grasso’s Cheesy Kielbasa and Veggie Pasta

Ingredients

1 lb kielbasa, sliced (¼ inch pieces)

Box of mushrooms (16 oz), sliced

1 zucchini, quartered and halved

8 oz farfalle (bow tie pasta)

1 can (10 oz) diced tomatoes

2 cups chicken broth

¾ cup heavy cream or milk

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

Salt and pepper, to taste

Directions:

In a large skillet, cook the kielbasa and mushrooms until the kielbasa is browned and mushrooms are tender.

In the same skillet, add the zucchini. Cook until softened.

Add the can of diced tomatoes, chicken broth, and dry pasta to the skillet. Bring to a simmer.

Stir in the heavy cream and bring the mixture to a boil. Reduce heat and let simmer for a few minutes.

Add the shredded cheddar cheese. Stir until the cheese is melted and everything is well combined. Season with salt and pepper, to taste, and serve.