Go on a Virtual Journey to Paris With Katie

Katie relives her visit to the City of Light.

There’s nothing quite like a magical getaway to Europe, but reliving the memories comes pretty close! I’ve already shared the best of my time in Amsterdam, and now it’s on to part two of this unforgettable vacation: The Molners and I jaunted over to Paris, where we ate unbelievable food at restaurants like Allard (for roast chicken!) and Le Grand Véfour (the oldest restaurant in Paris where Victor Hugo, Jean-Paul Sartre, and Simone de Beauvoir dined), admired jaw-dropping art at museums like Musee D’Orsey (where we saw the Manet Degas exhibit), shopped in Le Marais (I bought a skirt), and soaked up every last bit of the City of Light. Join me for a look back at my favorite moments, s’il vous plaît.