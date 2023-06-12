The Best-Dressed Stars at the 2023 Tony Awards

Best actress winner Jodie Comer was the picture of understated elegance.
The Tony Awards always promises to be among the most glamorous nights in New York’s calendar, and though things were a little different this year, the festivities did not disappoint. Host Ariana DeBose did the thing — completely off-the-cuff due to the ongoing writers’ strike — and the stars showed up in droves.
Jodie Comer, who won best actress for her first-ever turn on Broadway in the one-woman play Prima Facie, was the picture of understated elegance.
Accepting her award, Comer said of her character: “This woman in this play has been my greatest teacher.”
“I have to thank Suzie Miller for that, who wrote this magnificent piece. Without her writing that [I] would not be here so this feels just as much Suzie’s as it is mine.”
Alex Newell and J. Harrison Ghee make history
Alex Newell and J. Harrison Ghee made history as the first nonbinary people to win Tonys for acting.
“Thank you for seeing me, Broadway. I should not be up here as a queer, nonbinary, fat, Black little baby from Massachusetts. And to anyone that thinks that they can’t do it, I’m going to look you dead in your face that you can do anything you put your mind to,” Newell said to an ovation upon winning best featured actor in a musical in Shucked.
“Thank you for the humanity. Thank you for my incredible company who raised me up every single day,” said Ghee, who took home the award for leading actor in a musical for Some Like It Hot.
If you missed the arrivals, check out our fashion recapto relive all the snazziest looks, below.
