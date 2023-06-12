The Best-Dressed Stars at the 2023 Tony Awards

Share

The Tony Awards always promises to be among the most glamorous nights in New York’s calendar, and though things were a little different this year, the festivities did not disappoint. Host Ariana DeBose did the thing — completely off-the-cuff due to the ongoing writers’ strike — and the stars showed up in droves.

Jodie Comer, who won best actress for her first-ever turn on Broadway in the one-woman play Prima Facie, was the picture of understated elegance.

Accepting her award, Comer said of her character: “This woman in this play has been my greatest teacher.”

“I have to thank Suzie Miller for that, who wrote this magnificent piece. Without her writing that [I] would not be here so this feels just as much Suzie’s as it is mine.”

Alex Newell and J. Harrison Ghee make history

Alex Newell and J. Harrison Ghee made history as the first nonbinary people to win Tonys for acting.

“Thank you for seeing me, Broadway. I should not be up here as a queer, nonbinary, fat, Black little baby from Massachusetts. And to anyone that thinks that they can’t do it, I’m going to look you dead in your face that you can do anything you put your mind to,” Newell said to an ovation upon winning best featured actor in a musical in Shucked.

“Thank you for the humanity. Thank you for my incredible company who raised me up every single day,” said Ghee, who took home the award for leading actor in a musical for Some Like It Hot.

If you missed the arrivals, check out our fashion recap to relive all the snazziest looks, below.

J Harrison Ghee brought Disney princess meets Disney villain magic. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)

Six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald radiated elegance alongside Will Swenson. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Julia Lester’s Wicked-inspired creation could only have been worn to these awards. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Costume and set designer Clint Ramos had no fear of asymmetry when it came to accessorizing. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

No notes for Crystal Lucas-Perry. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Actress and singer Betsy Wolfe, who’s currently starring in & Juliet as Anne Hathaway on Broadway, eschewed understatement. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Myles Frost offered the best take on the pink/black combo since Marge Simpson. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Jodie Comer, winner of the Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play Award for Prima Facie, poses in the press room. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

Comedian, writer and actor Amber Ruffin was delightful in a deep blue. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Anna Wintour resisted her favorite florals, but kept her trademark sunglasses firmly in place. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Ben Platt and fiance Noah Galvin arrive together.(Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Loooove Danielle Pinnock’s look, like if Belle’s dress was good. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Actress and singer Kelli O’Hara was light as a feather in a summery frock. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson were everything. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Antwayn Hopper layered up in gorgeous black and white chequers. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Former Jersey Boy Erich Bergen was effervescent in emerald. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)