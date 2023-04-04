Taylor Swift or Shakespeare? Play Along With Katie in This Harder-Than-Expected Battle of the Bards

Share

All the world’s a stage, and Taylor Swift is probably performing a sold-out concert on it.

One of them has written timeless words that have inspired generations to think differently about love, life, and themselves. The other is William Shakespeare. And the line between them is a lot narrower than you might expect.

Of course, we’re only kidding about putting Taylor Swift on a Shakespearian level of literary greatness, but we’re totally serious that it’s not as easy as it sounds to separate one of their writings from another. How do we know this? Our very own Katie Couric just learned it for herself!

As you’re likely aware (unless you live in an off-the-grid survival shelter), Swift is currently everywhere. The reaction to her long-anticipated Eras Tour was so massive that it caused a Ticketmaster meltdown, which became such a big deal that it prompted a Congressional hearing. And now that the shows have officially kicked off, her rabid fans (some of whom paid as much as $3,000 for a single ticket) are finally getting the joyful experience of live music they’ve been craving for years.

To mark the occasion, some of the Katie Couric Media staff decided to test our namesake on how well she knows the work of these two unforgettable poets. Wondering how you would do? Play along with Katie in the video below and see if you’re able to separate Swift’s lyrics from Shakespeare’s centuries-old classic writings.