Shannen Doherty Shares a Scary Health Update

“This is what cancer can look like.”

Beverly Hills, 90210 and Charmed actress Shannen Doherty shared a terrifying health update on her Instagram on Tuesday. The star revealed that a January CT scan showed brain metastases, which signifies that cancer cells have spread to her brain. This is the latest heartbreaking development in Doherty’s long fight against cancer, which she’s been battling for years.

What type of cancer does Shannen Doherty have?

Doherty was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 after she felt a lump in her breast — and after she noticed her dog Bowie “would obsessively sniff” on her right side. She underwent a single mastectomy. Unfortunately, in 2016 the disease spread to her lymph nodes. After rounds of chemotherapy and radiation, Doherty went into remission — but the cancer returned in 2020 as stage 4.

In 2020, Doherty told Good Morning America that the stage 4 diagnosis was “a bitter pill to swallow in a lot of ways.” She added, “I definitely have days where I say, ‘Why me?’ And then I go, ‘Well, why not me? Who else? Who else besides me deserves this? None of us do.” (“Why not me?” is the reaction Katie Couric had to her own breast cancer diagnosis — “Given my family’s history of cancer, why would I be spared?” she wrote.)

Shannen Doherty’s latest cancer development: “Mets in my brain”

On Tuesday, Doherty posted a video to Instagram showing herself crying as she’s getting fitted for the special mask worn during radiation and writes in the caption that she underwent the first round of radiation on January 12, 2023. “On January 5th, my ct scan showed Mets in my brain,” Doherty writes. “My fear is obvious,” she says. “I am extremely claustrophobic and there was a lot going on in my life.”

Doherty hasn’t been shy about sharing the difficult sides of her health journey. In October 2021, she posted a picture showing a nosebleed she got from chemotherapy. “Is it all pretty? NO but it’s truthful and my hope in sharing is that we all become more educated, more familiar with what cancer looks like,” she wrote. She added that she hoped that by showing her struggles, she could “encourage people to get mammograms, to get regular checkups, to cut thru the fear and face whatever might be in front of you.”

In that post, Doherty talked about one of her coping techniques: putting on silly pajamas that a friend had given her. “I looked ridiculous and in that ridiculousness, I was able to laugh at myself. Finding humor helped get me thru what seemed impossible. I hope we all find humor in the impossible.”