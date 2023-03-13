The Best Looks From the Not-So-Red Carpet

Share

From Cate Blanchett to Halle Berry, these celebs stunned at the Oscars.

Hollywood’s biggest stars brought some big, bold looks to this year’s red (or rather, champagne-colored) carpet. The industry’s A-listers looked to stun at the 95th Academy Awards, wearing vivid hues, playful accents, and glamorous silhouettes.



These celebs may not have taken home any hardware at this year’s Oscars, but they made our best-dressed list. From Florence Pugh’s avant-garde taffeta top to Halle Berry’s high-slit gown, take a look at all the daring ensembles.

Florence Pugh

Getty Images

The Don’t Worry Darling star and 2020 Best Supporting Actress nominee wore a pair of shorts underneath her Valentino gown.

Angela Bassett

Getty Images

Angela Bassett “did the thing”, turning heads in Moschino.

Allison Williams

Getty Images

Allison Williams wowed in this soft pink Giambattista Valli Couture gown.

Halle Berry

Getty Images

Halle Berry in a white halter gown by Tamara Ralph.

Harry Shum Jr.

Getty Images

The Everything Everywhere All at Once actor wore a double-breasted suit with a sash, that he describes as “East meets West.”

Jennifer Connelly

Getty Images

Jennifer Connelly in an elegant Louis Vuitton gown.

Cara Delevingne

Getty Images

The model and actor made a statement in this crimson Elie Saab dress.

Lady Gaga

Getty Images

The Best Original Song nominee in a Versace gown.

Fan Bingbing

Getty Images

Chinese superstar Fan Bingbing sparkled in a Tony Ward Couture gown.

Michelle Yeoh

The Best Actress nominee looked angelic in a Dior couture gown covered in white feathers.

Tems

Getty Images

Nigerian singer Tems, nominated for co-writing Lift Me Up, a track featured in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, wore a beautiful sheer, flowing dress by Lever Couture.

James Hong

Getty Images

The 94-year-old Everything Everywhere All At Once star straightens his bowtie, which has a pair of googly eyes, a nod to the film.

Janelle Monae

Getty Images

The musician and actor presented in a custom black and orange Vera Wang ensemble.

Cate Blanchett

The Best Actress nominee wore a striking blue velvet top and slinky black skirt.

Hong Chau

Getty Images

Hong Chau — up for Best Supporting Actress for her role in The Whale — wore custom Prada, adding a Mandarin collar as a “shoutout to [her] roots,” per The Cut.

Ashley Graham

Getty Images

Model Ashley Graham shows off her sheer cape on the carpet.

Danai Gurira

Getty Images

The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever actor wore a dramatic updo and a timeless Jason Wu gown.

Mindy Kaling

Getty Images

Mindy Kaling’s sleek, custom Vera Wang gown had a transparent bodice and a peplum ruffle.

Harvey Guillén

Getty Images

Guillén wore a tux with a cascading train designed by Christian Siriano.

Pedro Pascal and Salma Hayek

Getty Images

Pedro Pascal, wearing a high-banded collar shirt, struck a pose with Salma Hayek, who wore a dramatic sequined gown.