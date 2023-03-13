The Best Looks From the Not-So-Red Carpet

From Cate Blanchett to Halle Berry, these celebs stunned at the Oscars.
Hollywood’s biggest stars brought some big, bold looks to this year’s red (or rather, champagne-colored) carpet. The industry’s A-listers looked to stun at the 95th Academy Awards, wearing vivid hues, playful accents, and glamorous silhouettes.
These celebs may not have taken home any hardware at this year’s Oscars, but they made our best-dressed list. From Florence Pugh’s avant-garde taffeta top to Halle Berry’s high-slit gown, take a look at all the daring ensembles.
Florence Pugh
The Don’t Worry Darling star and 2020 Best Supporting Actress nominee wore a pair of shorts underneath her Valentino gown.
Angela Bassett
Angela Bassett “did the thing”, turning heads in Moschino.
Allison Williams
Allison Williams wowed in this soft pink Giambattista Valli Couture gown.
Halle Berry
Halle Berry in a white halter gown by Tamara Ralph.
Harry Shum Jr.
The Everything Everywhere All at Once actor wore a double-breasted suit with a sash, that he describes as “East meets West.”
Jennifer Connelly
Jennifer Connelly in an elegant Louis Vuitton gown.
Cara Delevingne
The model and actor made a statement in this crimson Elie Saab dress.
Lady Gaga
The Best Original Song nominee in a Versace gown.
Fan Bingbing
Chinese superstar Fan Bingbing sparkled in a Tony Ward Couture gown.
Michelle Yeoh
The Best Actress nominee looked angelic in a Dior couture gown covered in white feathers.
Tems
Nigerian singer Tems, nominated for co-writing Lift Me Up, a track featured in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, wore a beautiful sheer, flowing dress by Lever Couture.
James Hong
The 94-year-old Everything Everywhere All At Once star straightens his bowtie, which has a pair of googly eyes, a nod to the film.
Janelle Monae
The musician and actor presented in a custom black and orange Vera Wang ensemble.
Cate Blanchett
The Best Actress nominee wore a striking blue velvet top and slinky black skirt.
Hong Chau
Hong Chau — up for Best Supporting Actress for her role in The Whale — wore custom Prada, adding a Mandarin collar as a “shoutout to [her] roots,” per The Cut.
Ashley Graham
Model Ashley Graham shows off her sheer cape on the carpet.
Danai Gurira
The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever actor wore a dramatic updo and a timeless Jason Wu gown.
Mindy Kaling
Mindy Kaling’s sleek, custom Vera Wang gown had a transparent bodice and a peplum ruffle.
Harvey Guillén
Guillén wore a tux with a cascading train designed by Christian Siriano.
Pedro Pascal and Salma Hayek
Pedro Pascal, wearing a high-banded collar shirt, struck a pose with Salma Hayek, who wore a dramatic sequined gown.