Madonna is Recovering After Being Hospitalized for a Bacterial Infection

The music icon’s expected to make a full recovery.

Madonna’s currently on the road to recovery after suffering an unexpected health scare over the weekend. On Wednesday, her longtime talent manager and producer Guy Oseary revealed that the “Material Girl” singer had been hospitalized due to a serious bacterial infection.

“Her health is improving, however, she is still under medical care,” Oseary said in a statement on Instagram. “A full recovery is expected.”

The news comes as the pop icon was just about to go on her highly anticipated Celebration Tour, which was scheduled to start on July 15. It included stop-offs in 43 cities worldwide, including Chicago, New York, Miami, and Los Angeles before making its way to London and other European cities. But with the news of her illness, the timing of these shows remains up in the air.

As the situation develops, here’s what we know about Madonna’s hospitalization, how recovery is going, and what it means for her upcoming tour.

Why was Madonna hospitalized?

Madonna was rushed to the hospital after she was found unresponsive on Saturday, according to Page Six. Her manager has since confirmed that the musician spent several days in the ICU after developing a “serious bacterial infection” that required her to be intubated or have a breathing tube inserted through her mouth for at least a day.

So far, there are no further details on her infection or how long her recovery is expected to take. But the good news is that Madonna is now out of intensive care and recuperating with her daughter Lourdes Leon, who has been by her side the whole time.

Has Madonna faced other health issues?

This recent hospital stay isn’t the pop star’s only recent setback. She suffered several injuries throughout her last Madame X Tour, which stretched from September 2019 to March 2020. During that period, she still tried to continue to perform, even undergoing surgeries for her hip and knee. But she ultimately had to cancel the last show due to “indescribable pain.”

“With every song I sang, I said a prayer that I would make it to the next and get through the show,” she said at the time.

Madonna has been pretty candid about her struggles with her performances. During a Q&A special with Extra in 2021, she acknowledged that she had been “limping a lot” during her previous tour but proudly called herself a “bionic” woman for getting a hip replacement. She has attributed a lot of her comebacks to staying fit. “How I stay in shape is I don’t believe in limitations,” she said during the same interview.

Will Madonna’s tour be postponed?

Earlier this year, Madonna announced she would launch her Celebration Tour in honor of the 40th anniversary of her music career. But Oseary said all of her commitments will remain paused for now as she recovers, and her return is still TBD, so those that bought tickets will have to stay tuned. “We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows,” he said.

Meanwhile, several fans, including celebrities like Zooey Deschanel, rushed to give the seven-time Grammy winner their best wishes. “Hope she feels better very soon!” Deschanel wrote in the comments section on her manager’s Instagram announcement of the news.