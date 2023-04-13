Katie Holmes’ Unexpected Morning Routine Prioritizes a Different Kind of Wellness

Share

The star has a unique take on getting ready.

Since the premiere of Dawson’s Creek, many of us have been clamoring for Katie Holmes’ beauty, skin, and hair routines. How, exactly, does she achieve that approachable, girl-next-door look while also consistently pushing herself out of her comfort zone (Holmes’ recent Y2K-inspired layering look reminded us that she’s a bit of a fashion daredevil.)

Luckily for us, earlier this month Holmes had a chat with New Beauty to promote her new film Rare Objects and she revealed the daily morning routine she practices before a busy day of acting, writing, co-directing, and parenting. But if you’re expecting a laundry list of high-end products you’ll need to save up for, think again. While there’s no shame in singing the praises of vitamin C serum or retinol, Holmes concentrates on meditative mental wellness each morning.

First and foremost, after Holmes wakes up at 8 a.m., she compulsively writes three or four pages to sort her thoughts. While she didn’t specify what she writes about, studies have linked journaling with improvements in mental and even physical health. So even if you’re not a novelist, jotting down some details about daily life can be beneficial.

In addition to writing, Holmes integrates other creative outlets into her mornings. “I try to start the week with something creative for myself, like a dance class or maybe I’ll paint for a little bit,” Holmes says. “I’ve been doing it for most of my adult life. I find it to be very soothing in between projects, and there’s such a value in using your hands.” At least one study suggests that creativity boosts wellbeing, so the emerging scientific evidence confirms that making something for fun does have the real, palpable value Holmes prioritizes.

Lastly, Holmes says there’s an integral step to her morning routine that actually begins the night before. Her recent off-Broadway stint confirmed that getting adequate sleep is key. “With The Wanderers, I made sure I got my sleep,” she explains. “It’s like a sprint. You’re readying yourself every day for that burst of energy for two hours, and you can’t really have an off night.” And taking that time to rest is stellar advice even if you’re not taking the stage every night.