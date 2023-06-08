Jennifer Aniston Sounds Off on People Who Say She Looks “Great For Her Age”

Share

This backhanded compliment drives her crazy.

When you think of “America’s sweetheart,” one of the top celebrities that comes to mind is probably Jennifer Aniston. The Friends star has been beloved for decades, and she’s even so well-known that seeing her image lights up a own unique neuron in the brain. (How’s that for staying power?)

For better and for worse, the actress has been the subject of cultural fascination ever since she first started appearing in TV shows in the late ’80s. Just as much as she’s praised, she’s also been the subject of many sexist rumors over the years — like the persistent, harmful speculation over her motherhood journey. (When was the last time you saw a tabloid headline about whether a male actor wants to be a dad?)

Even after dispelling certain misconceptions — like, for instance, publicly commenting on the widespread rumor that she chose her career over having kids — she continues to be on the receiving end of subtly ageist remarks. Aniston recently opened up to British Vogue about one comment she can’t stand getting about her age, and it’s something we should all keep in mind, especially when talking about someone’s appearance (which, for what it’s worth, we should probably stop doing anyway).

But before we get to that, let’s start with the basics…

How old is Jennifer Aniston?

The Hollywood A-lister turned 54 in February and posted an Instagram tribute to her parents in honor of her birthday. “Thinking about these two humans that created me as I bask in the afterglow of a beautiful birthday,” she wrote.

She later told USA Today that her parents “were not the specimen of health,” and although her dad lived to be 89, she joked, “that’s probably [due to] stubborn Greek genes.” That said, she told British Vogue this week that longevity may be in her DNA after all: “My family lives a long time, especially my dad’s side,” she said. But she added that the number on the calendar isn’t that important to her: “I want to be thriving; I don’t want to just be alive,” she said.

Jennifer Aniston’s recent comments about aging and her appearance

As much as she’s beloved for her charm and girl-next-door personality, Aniston is often praised for her ageless beauty. A 2023 report from RealSelf found that she’s one of the top three celebrities women ages 30 and above want to look like. (The report dug a little deeper and noted that her abs and jawline are especially coveted.) She told British Vogue that she’s often told she looks “great for her age” — which she does not view as a compliment.

“It drives me bananas, I can’t stand it,” Aniston said. “That’s a habit of society that we have these markers like, ‘Well, you’re at that stage, so for your age…’ I don’t even understand what it means. I’m in better shape than I was in my 20s. I feel better in mind, body, and spirit. It’s all 100 percent better.”

Aniston credits part of that improvement to her switch from daily high-intensity cardio workouts to a more resistance-based program. “Not only do you stress your body, you burn out — who wants to do that at all?” she said of her old exercise habits.

Aniston isn’t the first celebrity to sound off on ageist comments, especially as of late. Of course, our very own Katie Couric isn’t shy about embracing aging and the changes that come with it. (She’s previously said that her new mantra is “aging is a privilege.”) In March, Katie spoke with Andie MacDowell about her decision to embrace her gray hair, which has traditionally been seen as taboo for women. Thankfully, times have changed a bit, and MacDowell’s decision to stop dyeing her hair was met with support.

“I think the younger generation is tired of the status quo,” she said. “The younger generations really perceive women as being much more powerful than we perceive ourselves. Because we grew up in a generation when we were taught to disempower ourselves, and they don’t want that.”

Aniston seems to agree that it’s time we stop putting so much emphasis on perceived youth.

“If I tried to look the way I looked at 20, I would not really actually want to do that. It’s absolutely impossible,” she told USA Today in March. She added that while we can all do things like take care of our skin, drink lots of water, and eat a healthy diet, “We’re all going to get older. We’re all headed to that exact same spot.”