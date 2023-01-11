The Stars Hit the Red Carpet! See the Best-Dressed Celebrities at the 2023 Golden Globes

The fiercest fashionistas really brought it with these looks.
It doesn’t get much more fashionable than a Hollywood award show, and the A-list guests definitely did not disappoint as they showed for the 2023 Golden Globes on Tuesday night.
The red carpet at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, was alight with shimmer, shine, and lots of star power as the nominees, presenters, and other fabulous attendees arrived for a splashy evening of superstar elbow-rubbing and celebrating the best cinema and television of the year.
The high-fashion looks were certainly a welcome return after the Golden Globes telecast did not air on television in 2022, but it’s important to explain why: Last year’s edition edition was not broadcast due to concerns about a lack of diversity in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which hands out the awards. In response, the HFPA added a number of new voters to its pool, announcing that the group “is now 52 percent female, 51.5 percent racially and ethnically diverse, with 19.5 percent Latinx, 12 percent Asian, 10 percent Black and 10 percent Middle Eastern.”
It’s up for debate whether the HFPA has actually done enough to solve its internal problems, but we do know the celebrities in attendance made the most of the opportunity to show up and show out. With a veritable treasure trove of incredible films and television series nominated for awards this year, there was plenty of fantastic art to applaud — and we’ll be binge-watching these incredible projects for a long time to come, even the ones that didn’t take home a trophy.
Without further ado, here’s a look at some of our favorite outfits that graced the red carpet.
Best Golden Globes Red Carpet Looks 2023
Michelle Yeoh Golden Globes Arrival 2023
Quinta Brunson Golden Globes Arrival 2023
Jennifer Coolidge Golden Globes Arrival 2023
Anya Taylor-Joy Golden Globes Arrival 2023
Angela Bassett Golden Globes Arrival 2023
Billy Porter Golden Globes Arrival 2023
Jenna Ortega Golden Globes Arrival 2023
Eddie Redmayne Golden Globes Arrival 2023
Viola Davis Golden Globes Arrival 2023
Margot Robbie Golden Globes Arrival 2023
Jamie Lee Curtis Golden Globes Arrival 2023
Andrew Garfield Golden Globes Arrival 2023
Kaley Cuoco Golden Globes Arrival 2023
Sheryl Lee Ralph Golden Globes Arrival 2023
Jessica Chastain Golden Globes Arrival 2023
Salma Hayek Golden Globes Arrival 2023
Jeremy Pope Golden Globes Arrival 2023
Daisy Edgar-Jones Golden Globes Arrival 2023
Lily James Golden Globes Arrival 2023
Letitia Wright Golden Globes Arrival 2023
Want more great content?
Sign up here to jumpstart your mornings with Katie's dynamic daily newsletter, Wake-Up Call.