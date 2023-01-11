The Stars Hit the Red Carpet! See the Best-Dressed Celebrities at the 2023 Golden Globes

Share

The fiercest fashionistas really brought it with these looks.

It doesn’t get much more fashionable than a Hollywood award show, and the A-list guests definitely did not disappoint as they showed for the 2023 Golden Globes on Tuesday night.

The red carpet at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, was alight with shimmer, shine, and lots of star power as the nominees, presenters, and other fabulous attendees arrived for a splashy evening of superstar elbow-rubbing and celebrating the best cinema and television of the year.

The high-fashion looks were certainly a welcome return after the Golden Globes telecast did not air on television in 2022, but it’s important to explain why: Last year’s edition edition was not broadcast due to concerns about a lack of diversity in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which hands out the awards. In response, the HFPA added a number of new voters to its pool, announcing that the group “is now 52 percent female, 51.5 percent racially and ethnically diverse, with 19.5 percent Latinx, 12 percent Asian, 10 percent Black and 10 percent Middle Eastern.”

It’s up for debate whether the HFPA has actually done enough to solve its internal problems, but we do know the celebrities in attendance made the most of the opportunity to show up and show out. With a veritable treasure trove of incredible films and television series nominated for awards this year, there was plenty of fantastic art to applaud — and we’ll be binge-watching these incredible projects for a long time to come, even the ones that didn’t take home a trophy.

Without further ado, here’s a look at some of our favorite outfits that graced the red carpet.

Best Golden Globes Red Carpet Looks 2023

Michelle Yeoh Golden Globes Arrival 2023

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 10: Michelle Yeoh attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Quinta Brunson Golden Globes Arrival 2023

“Abbott Elementary” star Quinta Brunson (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

Jennifer Coolidge Golden Globes Arrival 2023

“The White Lotus” star Jennifer Coolidge (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Anya Taylor-Joy Golden Globes Arrival 2023

“The Queen’s Gambit” star Anya Taylor-Joy (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Angela Bassett Golden Globes Arrival 2023

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” star Angela Bassett (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Billy Porter Golden Globes Arrival 2023

Actor Billy Porter(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Jenna Ortega Golden Globes Arrival 2023

“Wednesday” star Jenna Ortega (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Eddie Redmayne Golden Globes Arrival 2023

Actor Eddie Redmayne (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

Viola Davis Golden Globes Arrival 2023

“The Woman King” star Viola Davis (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Margot Robbie Golden Globes Arrival 2023

“Babylon” star Margot Robbie (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Jamie Lee Curtis Golden Globes Arrival 2023

“Everything Everywhere All At Once” star Jamie Lee Curtis (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

Andrew Garfield Golden Globes Arrival 2023

“Under the Banner of Heaven” star Andrew Garfield (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Kaley Cuoco Golden Globes Arrival 2023

“The Flight Attendant” star Kaley Cuoco — and baby! (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images)

Sheryl Lee Ralph Golden Globes Arrival 2023

“Abbott Elementary” star Sheryl Lee Ralph (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images)

Jessica Chastain Golden Globes Arrival 2023

“George & Tammy” Jessica Chastain (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Salma Hayek Golden Globes Arrival 2023

Actress Salma Hayek (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images)

Jeremy Pope Golden Globes Arrival 2023

“Hollywood” star Jeremy Pope (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images)

Daisy Edgar-Jones Golden Globes Arrival 2023

“Normal People” star Daisy Edgar-Jones (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Lily James Golden Globes Arrival 2023

“Pam & Tommy” star Lily James (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images)

Letitia Wright Golden Globes Arrival 2023