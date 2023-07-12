The 2023 Emmy Nominees Include Some of Your Favorite Stars

Share

And a few fresh faces we’re pleased to see.

Everyone knows that the Emmys are the official start to award season. The award show — which honors the best-of-the-best of the year’s television — kicks off the season of film and TV stars campaigning for titles and trophies. And if you’re a fan of even one television show or movie, watching the stars vie for an award can be great competitive fun. Today we got a little preview of this year’s antics with the announcement of the 2023 nominees.

Last year, you probably rooted for hits like Abbott Elementary, The White Lotus, Succession, and Ted Lasso. On the list, you’ll find plenty of shoe-ins — the Succession cast received nominations, Pedro Pascal received a nomination for The Last of Us, and you’ll find Only Murders in the Building in the running. But you’ll also see nominees from cult faves like Yellowjackets and Beef.

When are the 2023 Emmys and how can you watch them?

The 2023 Emmys will air on September 18, 2023, at 5 p.m. PST — though the date could be pushed back due to the current writers’ strike. You can watch the award show live on Fox when it airs.

The 2023 Emmy Nominees

Outstanding drama series

“Andor”

“Better Call Saul”

“House of the Dragon”

“The Crown”

“The Last of Us”

“Succession”

“The White Lotus”

“Yellowjackets”

Outstanding comedy series

“Abbott Elementary”

“Barry”

“The Bear”

“Jury Duty”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“Only Murders In The Building”

“Ted Lasso”

“Wednesday”

Outstanding limited series

“Beef”

“Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

“Daisy Jones & The Six”

“Fleishman Is in Trouble”

“Obi-Wan Kenobi”

Outstanding lead actor in a drama series

Jeff Bridges, “The Old Man”

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Jeremy Strong, “Succession

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us”

Outstanding lead actress in a drama series

Sharon Horgan, “Bad Sisters”

Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us”

Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”

Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series

F. Murray Abraham, “The White Lotus”

Nicholas Braun, “Succession”

Michael Imperioli, “The White Lotus”

Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”

Alan Ruck, “Succession”

Will Sharpe, “The White Lotus”

Alexander Skarsgård, “Succession”

Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”

Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”

Meghann Fahy, “The White Lotus”

Sabrina Impacciatore, “The White Lotus”

Aubrey Plaza, “The White Lotus”

Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul”

J. Smith-Cameron, “Succession”

Simona Tabasco, “The White Lotus”

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Jason Segel, “Shrinking”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Natasha Lyonne, “Poker Face”

Jenna Ortega, “Wednesday”

Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”

Anthony Carrigan, “Barry”

Phil Dunster, “Ted Lasso”

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

James Marsden, “Jury Duty”

Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”

Henry Winkler, “Barry”

Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”

Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”

Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Jessica Williams, “Shrinking”

Outstanding lead actor in a limited series or TV movie

Taron Egerton, “Black Bird”

Kumail Nanjiani, “Welcome to Chippendales”

Evan Peters, “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Daniel Radcliffe, “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”

Michael Shannon, “George & Tammy”

Steven Yeun, “Beef”

Outstanding lead actress in a limited series or TV movie

Lizzy Caplan, “Fleishman Is in Trouble”

Jessica Chastain, “George & Tammy”

Dominique Fishback, “Swarm”

Kathryn Hahn, “Tiny Beautiful Things”

Riley Keough, “Daisy Jones & the Six”

Ali Wong, “Beef”

Outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or TV movie

Murray Bartlett, “Welcome To Chippendales”

Paul Walter Hauser, “Black Bird”

Richard Jenkins, “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Joseph Lee, “Beef”

Ray Liotta, “Black Bird”

Young Mazino, “Beef”

Jesse Plemons, “Love & Death”

Outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or TV movie

Annaleigh Ashford, “Welcome To Chippendales”

Maria Bello, “Beef”

Claire Danes, “Fleishman Is In Trouble”

Juliette Lewis, “Welcome To Chippendales”

Camila Morrone, “Daisy Jones & The Six”

Niecy Nash-Betts, “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Merritt Wever, “Tiny Beautiful Things”

Outstanding reality/competition series

“The Amazing Race”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Survivor”

“Top Chef”

“The Voice”

Outstanding variety talk series

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“Late Night With Seth Meyers”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

“The Problem with Jon Stewart”