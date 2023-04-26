Bruce Willis and Demi Moore Become Grandparents

Share

Family and friends alike have shared their delight at the news.

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore are officially grandparents. The former couple’s eldest daughter Rumer Willis and her partner Derek Richard Thomas announced the birth of their daughter Louetta Isely Thomas Willis on Instagram, writing: “You are pure magic. Born at home on Tuesday April 18th. You are more than we ever dreamed of.”

Emma Heming, Bruce Willis’s wife, wrote: “We love her so so much.”

Demi Moore, 60, and Bruce Willis, 68, who were married from 1987 until around 2000, have remained in each other’s lives since separating, and the family regularly gathers together for functions and celebrations. Moore and Willis share two other daughters, Scout Willis, 31, and Tallulah Willis, 29, and Willis has two more children with Heming, Mabel Willis, 11, and Evelyn Willis, eight.

Rumer described the family’s joy at the prospect of the new baby to People just a few weeks ago.

“[My parents] are so excited. My sisters are so excited, and it’s so fun to be bringing in the first grandkid in our family, especially because we’re such a huge group at this point,” she said.

The news offers some welcome positive respite for the family, who have been dealing with Bruce Willis’s diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

His wife Emma marked the actor’s 68th birthday last month with an honest post about her husband’s condition. “I have started the morning by crying, as you can see by my swollen eyes and snotty nose,” she admitted in a video she posted to Instagram.

FTD is the most common form of dementia for people under 60. Willis has apparently experienced difficulties communicating, as well as other symptoms — and Heming has spoken out in recent months about his confusion over the paparazzi who continue to follow him out and about.