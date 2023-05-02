Fashion’s Biggest Night: The Most Unforgettable Looks from the 2023 Met Gala

The stars certainly weren’t deterred by the evening’s problematic theme.
The first Monday in May is basically the Super Bowl of the style world, and there was much to discuss on the red carpet of this year’s Met Gala.
Held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the annual ball features the biggest A-list names wearing their finest couture, in service of supporting the museum’s beloved Costume Institute. Overseen by iconic Vogue editor Anna Wintour, the exclusive party makes headlines each year for its uniquely extravagant outfits. This year was no exception, with exquisite looks from the likes of Julia Garner, Lil Nas X, Kristen Stewart, and, obviously, Rihanna.
The gala famously requires dressing according to a specific theme: This year’s was “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” celebrating the idiosyncratic and controversial designer who famously worked for iconic fashion houses like Chanel and Fendi and also created his own eponymous line. The theme didn’t sit well with many in the fashion world and beyond who questioned the morality of such a celebrated institution spotlighting the work of a designer with a long history of seriously problematic comments about race, body shape, and a whole lot more. We explore those concerns, which offer some important context in evaluating how the fashion industry’s elite honor its history, here.
It’s important to weigh the implications of the Met Gala’s approach before savoring the one-of-a-kind looks that were crafted by some of the finest designers in the world. But after you’ve read about the tensions surrounding Lagerfeld, take a dive into the wildest (and weirdest) outfits by all manner of other designers that stars chose to recognize him.
Best Looks From the Meta Gala 2023 Red Carpet
Black, white, blush, and pearls were the mainstays of the evening, with whimsical flourishes from accessories, wild shapes, and even body paint (here’s looking you, Lil Nas X) to keep the evening interesting. Here are some of the night’s most noteworthy efforts.
Want more great content?
Sign up here to jumpstart your mornings with Katie's dynamic daily newsletter, Wake-Up Call.