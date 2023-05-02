Fashion’s Biggest Night: The Most Unforgettable Looks from the 2023 Met Gala

Share

The stars certainly weren’t deterred by the evening’s problematic theme.

The first Monday in May is basically the Super Bowl of the style world, and there was much to discuss on the red carpet of this year’s Met Gala.

Held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the annual ball features the biggest A-list names wearing their finest couture, in service of supporting the museum’s beloved Costume Institute. Overseen by iconic Vogue editor Anna Wintour, the exclusive party makes headlines each year for its uniquely extravagant outfits. This year was no exception, with exquisite looks from the likes of Julia Garner, Lil Nas X, Kristen Stewart, and, obviously, Rihanna.

The gala famously requires dressing according to a specific theme: This year’s was “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” celebrating the idiosyncratic and controversial designer who famously worked for iconic fashion houses like Chanel and Fendi and also created his own eponymous line. The theme didn’t sit well with many in the fashion world and beyond who questioned the morality of such a celebrated institution spotlighting the work of a designer with a long history of seriously problematic comments about race, body shape, and a whole lot more. We explore those concerns, which offer some important context in evaluating how the fashion industry’s elite honor its history, here.

It’s important to weigh the implications of the Met Gala’s approach before savoring the one-of-a-kind looks that were crafted by some of the finest designers in the world. But after you’ve read about the tensions surrounding Lagerfeld, take a dive into the wildest (and weirdest) outfits by all manner of other designers that stars chose to recognize him.

Best Looks From the Meta Gala 2023 Red Carpet

Black, white, blush, and pearls were the mainstays of the evening, with whimsical flourishes from accessories, wild shapes, and even body paint (here’s looking you, Lil Nas X) to keep the evening interesting. Here are some of the night’s most noteworthy efforts.

Cardi B was cotton-candy-meets-Botticelli in the best way. (Photo by Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Lil Nas X was characteristically understated. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

We see you, Lil Nas. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Gigi Hadid was swathed in sheer black. (Photo by Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky were untouchably cool, obviously. (Photo by KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images)

She never misses. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Marion Cotillard’s scruffy pink hair was everything. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Doja Cat chose nominative determinism. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Yung Miami and Sean “Diddy” Combs came to win, and we respect that. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Miranda Kerr’s look was relatively low-key, which says… a lot. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Former Karl muse Cara Delevingne said she got a little emotional on the way. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Julia Garner was Miranda Priestly-esque perfection. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Kristen Stewart was a soft butch vision. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Just a lot going on in this Anne Hathaway/Jared Leto/Salma Hayek mashup. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Who knew “funereal English rose” was a viable look? Elle Fanning, apparently. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Love Janelle Monae’s Jetsons meets 80s skater vibe. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Banshees of Inisherin star Barry Keoghan was delightful in blue and black. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Designer Jeremy Scott and Devon Aoki did a cute matchy thing. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Emma Wall and Jeremy Strong boldly swerved away from the night’s accepted color palette. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Kylie Jenner’s blue and red robe was A Choice. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Kendall Jenner’s look was a little more on-message. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Billie Eilish also appeared to be paying homage to Netflix’s last major hit series, Wednesday. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Speaking of, Jenna Ortega slayed. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Labrinth came as a hot, camp villain, which we’re always fans of. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)