How These Famous Moms Celebrated This Mother’s Day

From Beyoncé to Brooke Shields, these stars paid tribute to the women who raised them.

We hope all the mothers out there were lavished this weekend with the love, attention, fresh-cut flowers, and Instagram tributes they deserve. Here’s how Katie and some other hard-working mamas, from Beyoncé to Brooke Shields, celebrated this Mother’s Day, and how they honored the women that helped raise them with some beautiful throwback photos. Plus, take a look at the celeb dads who absolutely gushed over the wonderful women in their lives on social media.

Katie Couric

Katie was in Amsterdam for the holiday, where she got to take in the tulips with Molner, who also treated her to her own bouquet. But she’ll be back stateside soon to spend a belated Mother’s Day with her girls, Ellie and Carrie.

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez spent the weekend watching her new thriller, The Mother (which was aptly released this weekend) with her own mother, Guadalupe Rodriguez, and her mother-in-law, Christopher Anne Boldt. The three moms cozied up on the couch sipping Delola cocktails, J.Lo’s new line of spirits, according to the actress and pop star’s Instagram post.

Beyoncé

Though the icon spent Mother’s Day performing in Brussels, she did not forget to recognize her mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, in a big way. Beyoncé posted a photo of her mother projected onstage during her Renaissance tour, along with a video of Knowles-Lawson dancing backstage.

Tom Brady

The football legend is grateful for a lot of women in his life. Brady shared a touching post on Instagram dedicated to his mother, Galynn Patricia Brady, his three sisters, and of course, the two women with whom he shares children, Bridget Moynahan and recent ex, Gisele Bündchen.

“Thank you all for your love, compassion, and kindness, and for setting such an amazing example for all our little ones,” Brady wrote.

Reese Witherspoon

Just months after announcing her split with talent agent James Toth, the actress shared a sweet snap of herself with her three children, 10-year-old Tennessee James Toth, Ava Elizabeth Phillippe, and Deacon Reese Phillippe.

“Gosh I’m lucky to be their mama,” Witherspoon wrote.

President Biden

President Biden shared photos of his mother, Catherine Eugenia Finnegan Biden, who died in 2010 at 92. “She taught me about honor, about responsibility. And about courage, because without it, we wouldn’t be able to love with abandon,” he wrote. “I miss her every day, especially today.”

Biden also posted a tribute to First Lady Jill Biden: “To the love of my life, and the life of my love.”

Brooke Shields

The icon and subject of the eye-opening new documentary, Pretty Baby, shared her love for both her mother, Teri Shields, who died in 2012, and two daughters, Grier Henchy and Rowan Henchy.

Hoda Kotb

The TODAY host shared a photo of her playing with her two young daughters, Hope and Haley, whom she had adopted. Kotb took a hiatus from TODAY earlier this year to care for 3-year-old Hope, who spent time in the ICU.

“Hopey and Haley — you made me what I had always dreamed of becoming — a mother,” she wrote.