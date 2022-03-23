Help Her Library Hit the Mother Lode With These Incredible Books for Moms

Share

We found books for all types of moms.

How can it almost be Mother’s Day? 2022 seems to be whizzing by at warp speed straight toward May. Not that I’m complaining about celebrating Mother’s Day.

Whether or not you’re a mom, there’s probably a mother in your life you want to celebrate in May. And while my brand is built on the idea that moms have to struggle to find time to enjoy a book, in the end, the struggle is worth it. That being said, because of this, moms aren’t usually shopping for books for themselves, which is what makes them a great Mother’s Day gift.

I love giving books as gifts (as you might have guessed from this column!). The right book can show thoughtfulness, love, understanding, and friendship. But where to begin? Here are a few books for every mom on your list. And while you’re at it, pick up one or two up for yourself!

For the athletic mom to little ones

This picture book by Peloton phenom Robin Arzon sets a fantastic example of sporty mamas for moms and their little ones alike. It depicts Arzon’s journey to motherhood as she awaited the arrival of her “pequeño,” from running marathons and lifting weights to taking naps and dancing with her husband.

Listen to my podcast with Robin Arzon.

For a woman of a certain age

For any mom who wants to laugh and commiserate about midlife travails, I recommend this fabulous, irreverent book of reflections by bestselling author Jen Mann. The bestselling author and award-winning blogger had a pretty solid life until a midlife crisis knocked her down ad 47. Readers will find comfort and guidance through this collection of honest essays.

Listen to my podcast with Jenn Mann.

For the mom going through a hard time

A compendium of joyful observations by book editor Todd Doughty, Little Pieces of Hope will inspire even the most downtrodden mama. It’s a collection of lists, musings, prompts, and illustrations that’ll remind you to cherish all of the things you experience in life, from the mind-blowing to the mundane.

Listen to my podcast with Todd Doughty.

For the photographer

This beautiful photography book is hilarious, sensitive, and thought-provoking. Gillian Laub reflects visually and with the accompanying text about her family’s Trump support despite her own views.

Listen to my podcast with Gillian Laub.

For the memoir lover

Heart-breaking, lyrical, beautiful, and raw, this memorable memoir by Ashley C. Ford about navigating her fraught relationship with her mother while her father is in prison will make every mother cry and hug their loved ones close.

For the poetic parent

Pop culture mixes with personal experience in this slim collection of woman-centric poems about everything from race to feminism to queer identity.

Listen to my podcast with Jasmine Mans.

For the mom in need of some excitement

Maybe what she’s doing is a bit out there, but sometimes those are the best kinds of risks. Take it from bestselling author, athlete, and sportscaster Emmanuel Acho. His success may be illogical but after reading this, you’ll understand why it worked.

Listen to my podcast with Emmanuel Acho.

For the music lover

This GMA book club pick is one of my recent favorites. It’s a thriller mixed with a coming-of-age story mixed with a sweet melody of perseverance and family. Sounds like a recipe for a page-turner to me.

Listen to my podcast with Brendan Slocumb.

For the broken-hearted

An examination of the interior of a marriage, this novel is catnip for those who have just split up with a loved one. The exploration of a seemingly working marriage shows what can happen when a woman wants more.

Listen to my podcast with Emily Itami.

For the widow

Now a major motion picture, this memoir by publisher Dana Canedy is beautiful, poignant, and a tear-jerker. Her young husband passed away while serving in the military and left these notes for their son.

Listen to my podcast with Dana Canedy.

For the giver

CNN correspondent Richard Lui rediscovered what it meant to really give back while reporting and telling his own story.

Listen to my podcast with Richard Lui.

For the theater geek

Famous actress Tovah Feldshuh, who is currently depicting Dr. Ruth on stage, shares the good and the bad about her relationship with her larger-than-life mom in this tell-all from behind the curtain.

Listen to my podcast with Tovah Feldshuh.

For the exhausted mom

The best part of this self-help book from Dr. Amy Shah, a well-known physician and mom, is when she points out that we often think we’re tired because we have too much on our plates. Really, we’re tired because we have the wrong things on our plates.

Listen to my podcast with Dr. Shah.